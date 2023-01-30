North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel.

Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.

Waco police got involved in the case after Arlington police alerted them that a woman had been kidnapped at gunpoint in Arlington about 9 p.m. Sunday and her location according to her phone showed her to be near a hotel in Waco in the 500 block of North Interstate 35, according to an arrest affidavit.

Waco police didn’t immediately find the woman, but continued to search for several hours based on new locations signaled from her cell phone, the affidavit states. During the search, officers were alerted that the alleged victim had been dropped off at a Bellmead grocery story.

The woman told her that Alvarado-Padilla came up behind her, grabbed her by the neck and stuck what she believed to be a gun in her back after she came home from shopping with friends. He forced her into a car and they started driving south, she reported.

“The victim and Padilla had been in a dating relationship in the past and had children together,” the affidavit states. “The victim said Padilla was talking about getting back together but the victim refused and told him to let her go. The victim said Padilla stated that he would use the vehicle to drive off a bridge and kill both of them if she would not be with him.”

Padilla drove to an interstate motel and forced her to get into a “truck-tractor cab,” the affidavit alleges.

“The victim said while she and Padilla were in the cab, she could see Waco police cars looking for her,” according to the affidavit. “The victim said that after pleading with Padilla he agreed to let her go in a public place, and they walked to HEB where she was able to call for help.”

The woman told police Padilla didn’t assault her after he took her in the car.

Police found Padilla at a nearby hotel and arrested him, the affidavit states.

Besides the $200,000 bond, Padilla, who county records show to be a native of Honduras, is being held in the McLennan County Jail on an immigration detainer.

