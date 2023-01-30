Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods

Two armed robberies were reported Thursday night in the city of Bryan.
Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they...
Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims in separate neighborhoods, said police.(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX.

Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police.

In the first robbery, just after 10:00 p.m. on January 26, a woman said she was robbed in the 700 block of Commerce Street. The victim said she and others were outside when a group of 3 or 4 people approached them and demanded money. The victim said a gun was pressed against her head by one of the suspects before she handed over her cell phone.

Less than 30 minutes later, police believe the same group robbed a man outside a home in the 900 block of Clear Leaf Drive.

It wasn’t long after the robberies, police reportedly found the suspects in a car on Texas Avenue and they were stopped and arrested on East Villa Maria Road.

Both Ford and Salazar-Rivera have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

It’s not immediately clear if police are actively searching for any additional suspects in this investigation.

