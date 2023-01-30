Temple police investigating shooting, property damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home with damage.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at around 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of S. 15 Street and Avenue F.

According to police, two suspects were dropped off at the location and fired at a home. At the time, two individuals were outside the residence.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

No suspects have been identified at this time, but if you know any information the police ask that you call them at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

