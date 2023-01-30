Temple Police search for aggravated robbery suspect

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPLE Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched at around 6:16 a.m. Jan. 30 to the 4600 block of S. 31st St. where two employees said a black man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as 6 feet, 250 pounds and wearing a black long jacket, brown hood, blue jeans and white sneakers

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

