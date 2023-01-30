Winter Storm heading to Central Texas

As we head into the final days of January and our calendar changes to February- A powerful storm system will sweep through the state of Texas - Bringing rounds of cold rain, freezing rain, and sleet. The big question we have moving into the new work week will be temperatures - Who’s below freezing and who’s above? This will determine the type of precipitation we see across Central Texas. Forecast models did not do well forecasting just how cold the air was behind Sunday’s front. We say this because the air is a lot colder than any forecast model showed - Which is why we’re now more concerned with frozen precipitation moving into Central Texas and causing very dangerous traveling conditions. Below you can see that majority of Central Texas can expect to see some sort of impact with this round of icy weather.

Potential impacts due to icy weather across Central Texas (KWTX)

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Bell, Bosque, Burnet, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, McLennan, Mills, Navarro, and San Saba Counties from Noon Monday, January 30th through 9AM Wednesday, February 1st.

Winter Storm Watch in effect from 12PM Monday until 9AM Wednesday (KWTX)

The forecast this week is so tricky because we’re going to play the temperature game. Most in Central Texas WILL see temperatures drop BELOW freezing at times starting Sunday night and continuing into at least Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be varying across Central Texas during that time period as well - Meaning some will stay near or below freezing and some will manage to climb above freezing. Check out the video below for a look at how our temperatures will be changing throughout the upcoming week. Areas circled in WHITE will be around or below freezing - Which is where we could see freezing rain or sleet occur.

Let’s talk about the storm set up moving through the area. We’ll continue to have southwest flow aloft this week. That means weak upper-air disturbances will be moving in from the southwest and racing northeast across Central Texas - Specifically starting on Monday and wrapping up Thursday when the upper-level low itself finally moves through. We’ll have multiple rounds of cold rain, freezing rain, or sleet move through throughout that time period. There will be times where you see no precipitation falling and other times when you’ll have very heavy precip falling - But again the type of precip you see will highly depend on where your temperatures are when it’s raining.

Monday’s coverage of rain will be spotty - With the highest chances for the western and northern halves of Central Texas. Late Monday night into Tuesday morning another wave of rain and freezing rain will move in from the southwest. Rounds of heavy rain and freezing rain or sleet will be possible throughout the day on Tuesday - With activity winding down briefly late Tuesday evening before another wave of widespread rain and freezing rain or sleet moving through throughout the day Wednesday. Temperatures look to finally warm above freezing on Wednesday - So we could see the freezing rain transition back into a cold rain Wednesday night into Thursday. The upper-level low will finally swing through on Thursday and rain chances will come to an end from the southwest to northeast. Sunshine will return for Friday! Check out the video below for a look at what forecast models bring into Central Texas this week.

There are still a lot of uncertainties between our forecast models regarding how much ice we’ll see across Central Texas. There’s also uncertainty in who stays below freezing and who’s climbing above. We are also expecting to see rounds of heavy precipitation fall in our area - That could mean that we see a better chance at sleet than freezing rain - But regardless of what unfolds - Temperatures will be cold enough to support frozen precipitation in Central Texas starting Monday into Wednesday.

Significant ice accumulation looks possible due to the freezing rain potential. Travel will be discouraged for Tuesday and Wednesday - So if you have travel plans and can move or postpone them, that would be the best idea. We’re going to be most concerned with elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses - But any ice accumulation can make surfaces very slippery. Below is one of our forecast models potential ice accumulation - This model is on the higher side of things with most of our other models ranging from 1/10 of an inch to ¼ of an inch. Any ice accumulation on roadways can make travel very difficult. We will continue to bring you updates on exactly how much could fall in Central Texas.

Possible Ice Accumulation from one of our forecast models (KWTX)

NOW is the time to prep your homes for the cold! Don’t forget to protect those P’s - Pipes, Plants, Pets, and People (YOU!)

Make sure to prep your P's - Pipes, Plants, Pets, and People. (KWTX)

