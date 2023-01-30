Winter Storm Watch in effect for Central Texas into the middle of the week

A strong cold front blew through Central Texas Sunday morning. Temperatures were warmest for Sunday during the morning hours. Temperatures have been plummeting behind the front - Dropping into the mid 30s north to mid 40s south. Cold air will continue to work its way into Central Texas tonight and as we head back to work and school Monday morning - Temperatures will be in the mid 20s north to mid 30s south.

Get ready for very cold, wet, and icy weather as we head into the new work week. As we head into the final days of January and our calendar changes to February- A powerful storm system will sweep through the state of Texas - Bringing rounds of cold rain, freezing rain, and sleet. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Bell, Bosque, Burnet, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, McLennan, Mills, Navarro, and San Saba Counties from Noon Monday, January 30th through 9AM Wednesday, February 1st.

For more information on our Winter Storm Potential - Visit this article on our website for everything you need to know: https://www.kwtx.com/2023/01/30/winter-storm-heading-central-texas/

Here’s an overview on what we’re expecting: Multiple disturbances will be moving in from the southwest this week - Which will bring waves of cold rain, freezing rain, or sleet. Scattered coverage possible on Monday. Temperatures will be very cold all day staying in the low to mid 30s. Coverage of rain or freezing rain increases for Tuesday and Wednesday. Those days will be the rainiest for Central Texas - And also when we’re expecting the heaviest precip to fall. Temperatures stay in the 30s all day throughout Tuesday and Wednesday - And will play a HUGE role in the type of precipitation you see in your area. The storm system itself will finally pass through on Thursday and temperatures look to stay above freezing - So mainly widespread cold rain is expected on Thursday with temperatures back into the 40s. Rain will be ending southwest to northeast late in the day on Thursday. Sunshine returns for Friday and starts our warming trend just in time for the weekend. We’re back into the low 50s Friday, mid 50s Saturday, and 60s by Sunday. Warming trend continues into the following work week with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front may move in Tuesday/Wednesday of the following week and bring our next shot at rain and a slight cool down.

