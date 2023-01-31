Area donut shop opts to open despite winter weather conditions

Shipley Do-Nuts on West Adams Avenue in Temple’s General Manager personally drove her employees to work Tuesday morning, amid dangerous road conditions
By Megan Boyd
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The general manager of Shipley Do-Nuts on West Adams Avenue in Temple decided to open her doors Tuesday morning, despite warnings from officials about dangerous road conditions, sighting the need to serve people who need to be out hot food and coffee.

“People need coffee and fresh donuts and kolaches,” Elena Marine explained.

She personally drove around town to pick up her employees to make sure they were safe getting to work.

“I brought my employees over here and took them home. I think the community really needs some breakfast and good hot food in this kind of weather,” Marine said.

To her surprise, the shop was busy all morning. She sold out of their entire supply, but made sure to warn every customer coming through to be careful and buckle up.

“You be careful out there okay?” she yelled to one customer as they drove away from the drive-through window.

“Listen when you come to a red light you stop way far back ok? You’re going to slide,” Marine advised another driver stopping to get their doughnut fix.

Marine says she plans to open again Wednesday to keep people fed.

