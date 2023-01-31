Austin area deputy struck by 18-wheeler on icy road

File Graphic
File Graphic
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Travis County sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after being hit by an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning.

The deputy was helping a driver of an 18-wheeler that had gone off the roadway at the 9300 block of State Highway 130, when another 18-wheeler slid into the deputy. The truck pinned the deputy beneath one of the tractor tires.

TCSO, Texas Department of Public Safety, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS removed the deputy from crash, and he was taken to a hospital.

The deputy is currently in surgery and is expected to survive.

Travis County sheriff Sally Hernandez stated, “I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who responded and assisted this deputy in his time of dire need. Both his biological and TCSO family are relieved and thankful that he’s alive. Please, please don’t drive on these icy roadways. It’s not worth your life or the lives of the first responders who are literally putting their personal safety on the line.”

The name of the injured TSCO deputy was not given.

