Central Texas warming shelters open during winter storm

Dewey Center & Park
Dewey Center & Park(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of warming shelters open to the public during this winter storm.

Copperas Cove

Fairview Community Church, located at 1202 Veterans Avenue, has opened a 24-hour warming center and soup kitchen.

Gatesville

The Hidden Gem Family Center, located at 115 7th St. is open for those that need a warm place to go.

Killeen

The Moss Rose Community Center (1103 E Ave. E) will stay open continuously to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. on Thursday. It will open again at 6 p.m. on Thursday and close Friday at 9 a.m. If no one is utilizing the service at 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close each night.

Waco

The Dewey Community Center (925 N 9th Street) is open as a warming center it will remain open through 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Hours may be extended based on the weather conditions. Cots, blankets, snacks and bottled water will be available. Pets are accepted as long as they are in a crate.

