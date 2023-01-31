DPS Trooper struck by vehicle while assisting during accident on I-45 near Corsicana

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz(Corsicana Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORSICANA, TEXAS (KWTX) - The Corsicana Police Department is asking the community to keep Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz in its prayers after he was struck by a driver while assisting during an accident on I-45 in Richland.

DPS spokesman William Lockridge said the trooper was severely injured and hospitalized.

Later in the day, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw urged drivers to stay alert and drive cautiously during the winter storm.

“Unfortunately, earlier today, as happens often in these storms, we had a trooper, as you can imagine, always getting out having to check. When you get out of that vehicle, you are at risk,” McCraw said, “It took about an hour-and-a-half to get to the hospital. He certainly has some serious injuries because a person was driving too fast for these conditions and lost control of the vehicle and ran into our trooper.”

State Rep. Cody Harris (R-HD) also commented about the injured trooper on Twitter. “Taylor and I are praying for the State Trooper who was involved in a terrible accident in Navarro County this morning. Join us as we pray for the doctors tending to him and for his family,” he tweeted. “STAY OFF THE ROADS until the weather has cleared.”

No further information was provided regarding the wreck or whether the driver who struck the trooper will be charged.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widely scattered freezing rain moves through over the next few days. While liquid rain could...
Winter storm warnings in effect through 6 AM Thursday
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Shipley Do-Nuts open despite cold
Area donut shop opts to open despite winter weather conditions
Shipleys General Manager brings smiles amid winter weather
Shipleys General Manager brings smiles amid winter weather
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Winter Weather Coverage - 1.31.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Winter Weather Coverage - 1.31.23
FILE: Meals on Wheels volunteers
Meals on Wheels volunteers in Waco ‘all hands on deck’ to deliver meals ahead of winter storm
Yay for video games
10 Video Games to Play While Iced Indoors This Week