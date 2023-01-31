Eight home games highlight 2023 Baylor football schedule

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, talks to an official standing nearby in the first half...
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, talks to an official standing nearby in the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football will play a school-record eight home games and open the first four weeks at McLane Stadium, as part of the 2023 schedule, released on Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference.

The Bears will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, hosting Texas State at McLane Stadium. Baylor posted a 42-7 win over the Bobcats in week three of the 2022 campaign.

The season lid-lifter will start a stretch of four consecutive home games and the Bears will play five of their first six at home to open the year. The eight home games are the most in program history, and the four straight to open the year at home marks the most consecutive home games to start a season since the 2013 Big 12 Championship season.

Baylor will face Utah on Sept. 9, Long Island on Sept. 16 and will open Big 12 play on Sept. 23 vs. Texas, all at McLane Stadium. It will be the first meeting between Bears against both Utah and LIU.

The first road test of the year will come at new Big 12 conference foe UCF on Sept. 30 in Orlando. Baylor will then return to McLane Stadium to host Texas Tech on Oct. 7. The Bears routed Texas Tech in Lubbock last year, 45-17.

The Bears will be idle the week of Oct. 14 before traveling to face another new conference foe, Cincinnati, at Nippert Stadium in the Queen City on Oct. 21. This will be the first meeting between the Bears and the Bobcats.

A two-game home swing will feature Iowa State on Oct. 28, a team the Bears bested 31-24 in Ames, Iowa, a year ago, before hosting conference newcomer Houston on Nov. 4 at McLane Stadium. Baylor owns a 14-13-1 record against Houston, last facing the Cougars in 1995.

The Bears will hit the road to face Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., on Nov. 11, before venturing to face TCU on Nov. 18 in Fort Worth.

The regular-season finale will pit West Virginia against the Bears in McLane Stadium on Nov. 25.

Non-conference game times and television networks will be determined this summer.

2023 Baylor Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – TEXAS STATE

Sept. 9 – UTAH

Sept. 16 – LONG ISLAND

Sept. 23 – TEXAS *

Sept. 30 – at UCF *

Oct. 7 – TEXAS TECH *

Oct. 21 – at Cincinnati *

Oct. 28 – IOWA STATE *

Nov. 4 – HOUSTON *

Nov. 11 – at Kansas State *

Nov. 18 – at TCU *

Nov. 25 – WEST VIRGINIA *

HOME games in all caps | * = Big 12 Conference

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widely scattered freezing rain moves through over the next few days. While liquid rain could...
Winter storm warnings in effect through 6 AM Thursday
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

Latest News

2023 Big 12 football schedule
2023 Big 12 Conference football schedule released
Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) and Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) reach for a rebound...
Rice, Allen lead No. 10 Texas over No. 11 Baylor 76-71
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches pregame drills during a preseason NFL...
Kellen Moore out as Dallas Cowboys OC, McCarthy to call plays
CC classroom champ Georgeanna Tucker
Classroom Champions: Bishop Reicher’s Georgeanna Tucker