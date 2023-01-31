Eight home games highlight 2023 Baylor football schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football will play a school-record eight home games and open the first four weeks at McLane Stadium, as part of the 2023 schedule, released on Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference.

The Bears will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, hosting Texas State at McLane Stadium. Baylor posted a 42-7 win over the Bobcats in week three of the 2022 campaign.

The season lid-lifter will start a stretch of four consecutive home games and the Bears will play five of their first six at home to open the year. The eight home games are the most in program history, and the four straight to open the year at home marks the most consecutive home games to start a season since the 2013 Big 12 Championship season.

Baylor will face Utah on Sept. 9, Long Island on Sept. 16 and will open Big 12 play on Sept. 23 vs. Texas, all at McLane Stadium. It will be the first meeting between Bears against both Utah and LIU.

The first road test of the year will come at new Big 12 conference foe UCF on Sept. 30 in Orlando. Baylor will then return to McLane Stadium to host Texas Tech on Oct. 7. The Bears routed Texas Tech in Lubbock last year, 45-17.

The Bears will be idle the week of Oct. 14 before traveling to face another new conference foe, Cincinnati, at Nippert Stadium in the Queen City on Oct. 21. This will be the first meeting between the Bears and the Bobcats.

A two-game home swing will feature Iowa State on Oct. 28, a team the Bears bested 31-24 in Ames, Iowa, a year ago, before hosting conference newcomer Houston on Nov. 4 at McLane Stadium. Baylor owns a 14-13-1 record against Houston, last facing the Cougars in 1995.

The Bears will hit the road to face Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., on Nov. 11, before venturing to face TCU on Nov. 18 in Fort Worth.

The regular-season finale will pit West Virginia against the Bears in McLane Stadium on Nov. 25.

Non-conference game times and television networks will be determined this summer.

2023 Baylor Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – TEXAS STATE

Sept. 9 – UTAH

Sept. 16 – LONG ISLAND

Sept. 23 – TEXAS *

Sept. 30 – at UCF *

Oct. 7 – TEXAS TECH *

Oct. 21 – at Cincinnati *

Oct. 28 – IOWA STATE *

Nov. 4 – HOUSTON *

Nov. 11 – at Kansas State *

Nov. 18 – at TCU *

Nov. 25 – WEST VIRGINIA *

HOME games in all caps | * = Big 12 Conference

