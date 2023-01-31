Firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition, officials say

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI (KHNL/Gray News) - A firefighter in Hawaii who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, officials said Monday.

The firefighter, 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Evans-Dumaran was injured Friday during heavy rains after officials said he was sucked into a storm drain near Waiapo Street.

He was then carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.

Maui County officials said Evans-Dumaran is showing signs of improvement, but isn’t out of the woods yet.

“We are grateful and humbled by the support of our community and send our deepest appreciation to everyone,” Fire Chief Brad Ventura said in a news release.

Ryan Lund, a Kihei resident, told KHNL he didn’t see the incident, but he did capture a photo of firefighters and county public works employees working to clear out a ditch that was overflowing at around the same time Evans-Dumaran was swept away.

“They were in the gulch, in the mud, about waist deep,” Lund said. “I’m really sorry for the kid that got swept out to sea ... it’s just sad that someone’s trying to help and then he pays almost the ultimate price for it. It’s pretty sad.”

On Monday, there were three culverts in the ditch. Two of the three culverts had gratings covering them.

County officials confirmed to KHNL the grating was removed from the third culvert to allow for debris to get through and avoid blockage. They also said the culvert without the grating was where Evans-Dumaran got sucked into.

A GoFundMe page will be established to assist the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widely scattered freezing rain moves through over the next few days. While liquid rain could...
Winter storm warnings in effect through 6 AM Thursday
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos steps down from House panels amid ethics issues
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect
At least two people are dead after separate accidents in winter storm conditions that are...
Deadly winter weather intensifies across several states