Local emergency management teams prepare for winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Winter weather conditions are getting local emergency management teams prepared for what could come.

Most central Texans are on high alert for the area’s winter storm warnings.

“We’re not used to that ice around here. It’s just not something we’re not comfortable with, unfortunately,” said McLennan County Emergency Management coordinator, Elizabeth Thomas.

Freezing rain with cold temperatures could cause issues for central Texans.

Thomas said teams are monitoring the power grid, the National Weather Service and said the city opened a warming shelter.

She said another priority teams are monitoring are the roads.

“The fact that we’re going to get that freezing rain and what they could mean for our potential roads, especially if you’re going to be traveling starting really tonight,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the city has five sanders gearing up to treat bridges and potential icy spots.

“There may still be fires or EMS calls. So, we want to make sure those emergency vehicles, and anybody who does have to travel, that they have as best of road conditions as they can,” said Thomas.

Thomas encourages folks to stay warm, stay alert, and if you can help it stay home.

“We understand that there are some people that essential workers and they have to continue. So, if you are going to drive, please be very mindful. Take your time getting into work, watch out for those frozen streets, and just be very very careful,” said Thomas.

The city of Waco opened the Dewey Community Center as a warming shelter until 11am Wednesday.

