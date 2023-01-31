Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm warnings are in effect for all of Central Texas from 12 PM Monday through 6 AM...
Winter storm warnings in effect from 12 pm through 12 pm Wednesday
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: 7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Reports: New grand jury in NY examining Trump hush money
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Bad weather will not save you from penalties for not paying your property taxes before midnight Jan. 31