Meals on Wheels volunteers in Waco ‘all hands on deck’ to deliver meals ahead of winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If there is one thing Debbie King and her legions of volunteers at Meals on Wheels Waco learned from the Snowmageddon of February 2021 it’s that winter weather in Texas is harsh and unpredictable and preparation is key.

That’s why King, chief executive officer, and her staff called in all 225 Meals on Wheels volunteers early Monday morning to start packing meals to try to get ahead of the impending Arctic-like blast that currently has much of Central Texas in its grip.

“We had multiple volunteers who came out to help us out so we could get out at least three meals to our clients before the bad weather blew in,” King said.

Meals on Wheels Waco serves 820 clients in McLennan, Hill and Falls counties. Volunteers delivered roughly 2,400 meals on Monday, which was intended to last through Wednesday, King said. Those meals included one hot meal and two meals from what King calls “shelf-stable” goods, such as canned pasta or canned chicken, and also fruits, crackers and a sweet item like raisins.

“We plan for storms regularly if they come or not because if it doesn’t come, we will have additional food to give out to our people, regardless,” King said.

Meals on Wheels volunteers normally work one to three days a week, King said. However, with the storm brewing, it was “all hands on deck” Monday to provide extra meals in case the weather made travel difficult, which it obviously has.

“Our clients are always glad to see us, even on a nice warm day,” King said. “Because for a lot of them, the only people they see are our volunteers who deliver to them.”

King is hopeful that Meals on Wheels can resume delivering hot meals by Thursday.

Meals on Wheels Waco has an annual budget of $2.4 million and delivers about 2.2 million meals a year in the three-county region, including at senior centers. Funding for the program comes from the Older Americans Act of 1964, federal funds passed through the state of Texas Health and Human Services Department and administered locally by the Heart of Texas Council of Governments.

Also, the program gets funds from the Texas Feeding Texans grant program through the Texas Department of Agriculture, and through donations, which include heaters and fans that Meals on Wheels program officials pass out at no cost to needy clients, King said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.