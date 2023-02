NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County.

It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.