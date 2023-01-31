Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas

About 12 accidents this morning(KWTX Staff)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning.

The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers.

People failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions.

If you have to get out to go to work or for whatever reason, please slow down.

TX-DOT is working a massive 24 hour operation.

Bridges are the worst roadways you can speed on right now.

Buckle up, mind your speed, and keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles.

Make sure your tires are inflated, have jumper cables and other items in case of an emergency.

We are working to get more details on the accidents and will update with more as details come in.

