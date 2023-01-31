Rice, Allen lead No. 10 Texas over No. 11 Baylor 76-71

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) and Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) reach for a rebound...
Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) and Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Austin, Texas.((AP Photo/Stephen Spillman))
By JIM VERTUNO
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 21 points and Timmy Allen added 19 to send No. 10 Texas to a 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor on Monday night, ending the Bears’ six-game win streak and keeping the Longhorns in a share of first place in the Big 12.

Rice made four 3-pointers in the second half and his two free throws with 16 seconds left put Texas ahead by five with the final points.

Baylor had closed to 72-71 on Keyonte George’s three-point play before Texas answered with Marcus Carr’s fallaway jumper with 27 seconds left. It was Carr’s first basket of the second half and just his second of the game.

Rice, a 29% 3-point shooter in Big 12 play, was 4 of 5 shooting from long range. Allen was 7 of 10 from the floor and made two free throws in the final minute that put the Longhorns (18-4, 7-2) ahead by four.

Baylor had fought back from nine points down in the first half to tie it at 38 on the opening possession after halftime. Texas answered with a quick 8-0 run punctuated by a 3-pointer by Tyrese Hunter, a put-back dunk by Dillon Mitchell and Allen’s short jumper over two defenders.

Rice’s 3-pointers kept any chance of a Baylor rally in check and Texas never trailed in the second half.

