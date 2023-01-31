Texas man died after car went ‘airborne’ off slick overpass, police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went “airborne” off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.

When officers arrived, witnesses stated a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to “lose control” as it was crossing the overpass.

Witnesses then reportedly saw the 4Runner slide into the guardrail, go airborne, and roll down an embankment.

Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was traveling at “unsafe speeds” for the slick road conditions and that he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

