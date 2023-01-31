Tuesday morning reports of ice on roads in parts of Robertson County

Tuesday morning the Robertson County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about hazardous road...
Tuesday morning the Robertson County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about hazardous road conditions because of the winter weather.(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST
ROBERSTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has sent out an advisory about hazardous road conditions.

The agency says they have confirmed reports of ice on a bridge located on FM 485 between FM 1644 and Zane Wallace Road, and on the bridge on FM 2293 at Sammy Road.

In the alert, officials say emergency crews are working multiple vehicle crashes throughout the county. They encourage drivers to allow extra time to get to their destinations Tuesday morning.

