Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.

Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The victims have been rushed to St. Joseph in Bryan but their condition is unclear.

The highway was closed to traffic for several hours Monday night and has since reopened.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident is being asked to call Navasota Police at 936-825-6410.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting but it happened in an area that has been congested in recent weeks due to roadwork happening at the Navasota River bridge.

The police chief in Navasota says this shooting is not released to the shooting incident in Bedias earlier today, according to the Navasota Examiner.

