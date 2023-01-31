Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota

Anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident is being asked to call Navasota Police at 936-825-6410.
The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.
The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090.

Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The victims have been rushed to St. Joseph in Bryan but their condition is unclear.

The highway was closed to traffic for several hours Monday night and has since reopened.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident is being asked to call Navasota Police at 936-825-6410.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting but it happened in an area that has been congested in recent weeks due to roadwork happening at the Navasota River bridge.

The police chief in Navasota says this shooting is not released to the shooting incident in Bedias earlier today, according to the Navasota Examiner.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widely scattered freezing rain moves through over the next few days. While liquid rain could...
Winter storm warnings in effect through 6 AM Thursday
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank...
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
KWTX 10-Day Forecast

Latest News

Tuesday morning the Robertson County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about hazardous road...
Tuesday morning reports of ice on roads in parts of Robertson County
About 12 accidents this morning
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Local emergency management teams prepare for winter storm
Local emergency management teams prepare for winter storm
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman struck, killed by train in Waco