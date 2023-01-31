Winter storm warnings in effect through early Thursday

For more information on this week’s winter storm: click here for everything you need to know. Although we escaped the day Monday with only some scattered freezing rain, we saw enough rain to cause slick roadways already this morning. On a widespread basis, travel conditions are okay, but isolated slick spots are going to be on the roads this morning. Before today’s scattered freezing rain showers move through, parking lots, infrequently traveled roadways, bridges, and overpasses are already slick and road conditions will only get worse throughout the day today. Today’s rain chances are near 70%. While we’re expecting widely scattered to numerous freezing rain showers to move through, there will likely be some dry time, especially this afternoon, and there could even be some spots that miss out on steady precipitation too. Widespread freezing mist and drizzle will be around the area this morning and likely stays in place for much of the day, but the steady rain should start to move in around or after sunrise. Through midday, the best chances of seeing steady rain will be near and especially west of I-35, but that area of rain may shift eastward throughout the day. Rain chances start to come down this afternoon and some spots may dry out, but rain will still be somewhere in our area, especially east of I-35. Even though it won’t rain throughout the day, we probably won’t see any improvements of road conditions since we’ll still have a lot of moisture in place in the atmosphere, skies will stay cloudy, and of course temperatures will stay below freezing.

Tomorrow is the transition day from today’s numerous freezing rain showers to what will eventually just be a cold rain on Thursday. Before we start to thaw out Wednesday night and Thursday, another big wave of freezing rain will move in Wednesday as an upper-level low traverses the state. Rain chances drop before midnight but then they’re coming right back up again before sunrise. Wednesday’s rain chances are higher, yes, but we should again see some dry spots here and there. Rain chances will stay high all day long Wednesday and we won’t drop below a 50% chance of rain until this entire storm system departs Thursday. The good news, however, is that tomorrow’s upper-level low will actually usher in warmer air into Central Texas. Temperatures for much of the day, until at least lunchtime, stay below freezing, but the storm system will slowly push our temperatures above freezing by sunset. Temperatures should continue to warm up overnight despite more rain moving in. Travel issues could linger into Thursday, especially since we’re expecting another 70% chance for rain, but the thawing process will begin. We’ll continue to thaw out after the rain ends Thursday since highs will reach the mid-40s. We could hover close to freezing both Friday and Saturday morning, but extra sunshine, highs in the 50s, and likely more movement across the area should allow for many spots to mostly thaw by Friday morning. Ice will be a thing of the past by Friday afternoon except in areas that aren’t frequently traveled and shaded; you’d be surprised at how quickly ice will melt in direct sunlight with temperatures above freezing.

