Woman struck, killed by train in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train.

It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Officers and emergency medical personnel began searching the area and found the body of a 40-year-old woman.

Officers believe she was homeless, and are working to locate and notify her family.

The woman’s name has not been released.

“Please be safe when crossing train tracks and always be mindful when a train is passing through,” Waco police said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.