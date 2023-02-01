5 vehicle accident on Highway 6 and FM 46

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriffs officer reports around 10:50 p.m. there was a five vehicle accident on HWY 6 and FM 46.

According to their Facebook page they say the bridges are icing over.

Three out of the Five vehicles hit the guardrail of the bridge, and two slide off in the ditch.

Fall County Sheriffs suggest, you avoid driving.

They say the roads are icy and dangerous.

