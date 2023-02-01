Amber Alert issued for baby, toddler abducted in East Texas

SILSBEE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for 4-month-old Aiden Langford and 1-year-old Aaliyah Langford, two children allegedly abducted in Hardin County.

DPS said the suspects in the abducted are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29.

They are driving a white, 2005 Chrysler minivan with Texas license plate BP9V603.

If you have information about the children’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 246-5101.

