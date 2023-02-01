Central Texas H-E-B locations to open two hours later due to icy weather

H-E-B locations to open at 8 a.m.
File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will open two hours later than the normal 6 a.m.

The store locations opening at 8 a.m. Feb. 1 include:

  • Belton
  • Copperas Cove
  • Gatesville
  • Harker Heights
  • Killeen (all stores)
  • Marlin
  • Mexia
  • Temple (all stores)
  • Waco (all stores)

H-E-B also states that their curbside and home delivery may have limited availability in certain areas.

“At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are committed to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face. Across our business, we are familiar with and regularly prepare for extreme weather events. Our dedicated Partners – at our stores, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and transportation team – are ready and well-equipped to serve our customers with the products they need. In preparation of the inclement winter weather, we are taking precautions to protect and support our Partners and our stores. Any out-of-stocks are temporary. Our Partners restock shelves with more product throughout the day. Additionally, H-E-B has prioritized conserving energy across our business to do our part to help preserve the energy grid in Texas,” said H-E-B.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widely scattered freezing rain moves through over the next few days. While liquid rain could...
Winter storm warnings in effect through 6 AM Thursday
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

5 vehicle accident on HWY 6 and FM 46.
5 vehicle accident on Highway 6 and FM 46
Brady's Tuesday Fastcast
Lauren and Jasmine
Meals on Wheels volunteers in Waco ‘all hands on deck’ to deliver meals ahead of winter storm
Killeen ISD was one of the many school districts that decided to cancel classes on Tuesday and...
Central Texas school officials explain process of canceling classes due to weather