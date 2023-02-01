Central Texas H-E-Bs to close at 7 p.m.
H-E-B locations to open at 8 a.m.
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
- Belton
- Copperas Cove
- Gatesville
- Harker Heights
- Killeen (all stores)
- Marlin
- Mexia
- Temple (all stores)
- Waco (all stores)
- Stephenville
- Waxahachie
- Corsicana
The stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.
To learn more, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.