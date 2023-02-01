Central Texas H-E-Bs to close at 7 p.m.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Belton

Copperas Cove

Gatesville

Harker Heights

Killeen (all stores)

Marlin

Mexia

Temple (all stores)

Waco (all stores)

Stephenville

Waxahachie

Corsicana

The stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

