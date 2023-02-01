Central Texas H-E-Bs to close at 7 p.m.

H-E-B locations to open at 8 a.m.
File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

  • Belton
  • Copperas Cove
  • Gatesville
  • Harker Heights
  • Killeen (all stores)
  • Marlin
  • Mexia
  • Temple (all stores)
  • Waco (all stores)
  • Stephenville
  • Waxahachie
  • Corsicana

The stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

