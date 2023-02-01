Central Texas school officials explain process of canceling classes due to weather

By Alex Fulton
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple school districts across the area have canceled school on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the inclement weather. Belton, Killeen and Salado ISD are among them.

Killeen ISD made the decision Tuesday morning to cancel school for Wednesday. District superintendent, Dr. John Craft, said the decision was made for everyone within the district in mind.

“In order for families to prepare and our staff to prepare we really want to give them that heads up,” he said.

Central Texas school officials said they carefully consider the road conditions when making their decisions.

“In addition to considering parents driving their students to and from school, we also have to consider bus transportation,” Salado ISD superintendent Dr. Michael Novotny said. “We also have to consider high school drivers who may be inexperienced.”

When deciding whether to delay or cancel school they look at these conditions throughout the day.

“The roads may be safe at the beginning of the school day, but if they are going to worsen throughout the home it may not be safe later in the day,” Dr. Novotny said.

Belton ISD leaders always meet with safety experts, local law enforcement and emergency personnel before reaching any decision.

“It is never an easy decision to cancel school,” Jennifer Bailey, Belton ISD executive director of communications, said.

Safety remains on top of mind and that may mean further cancellations throughout the week, depending on weather conditions, for Belton ISD.

“Ideally we would be back in school on Thursday, but because this situation is constantly changing we’re going to reassess and re-evaluate tomorrow,” Bailey said.

Both Belton and Salado ISD officials said that virtual learning is no longer an option: it’s either in seat or a bad weather day.

Killeen, Belton and Salado ISD all have built in weather days, so students and staff will not have to make up these days later in the calendar year.

