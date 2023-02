WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Killeen high school senior Taleiyah Gibbs.

As a junior, Gibbs was named the District12-6A Offensive Player of the Year in basketball and she’s one of the top students in her class.

Congratulations, Taleiyah Gibbs! You’re a Classroom Champion!

