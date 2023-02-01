Construction workers on I-14 in Central Texas suffer incapacitating injuries after they are struck by driver

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two construction workers, a 36-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, suffered “incapacitating injuries” after they were struck by the driver of a Toyota SUV on I-14.

The collision happened shortly before 11 a.m. near I-14 and Loop 21 on Jan. 26.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a construction crew was breaking down a construction zone on the inside lane of IH-14 with marked orange cones to reopen the interstate.

At that time, a 2012 Toyota SUV, operated by a 28-year-old woman from Temple, was traveling westbound in the inside lane, approaching the road crew.

The investigation revealed the driver of the Toyota “failed to control speed” and “took evasive action to avoid colliding with the work truck with the illuminated right arrow activated.”

DPS said the driver entered the work zone and collided with the two construction workers.

The injured woman and man were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

The crash investigation is still active and open. “Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to heed warning signs when traveling through construction zones. Abiding by state laws and obeying warning signs, greatly reduces the risk of injury or death to the work crews on our highways,” DPS said.

