Construction workers on I-14 in Central Texas suffer incapacitating injuries after they are struck by driver

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two construction workers, a 36-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, suffered “incapacitating injuries” after they were struck by the driver of a Toyota SUV on I-14.

The collision happened shortly before 11 a.m. near I-14 and Loop 21 on Jan. 26.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a construction crew was breaking down a construction zone on the inside lane of IH-14 with marked orange cones to reopen the interstate.

At that time, a 2012 Toyota SUV, operated by a 28-year-old woman from Temple, was traveling westbound in the inside lane, approaching the road crew.

The investigation revealed the driver of the Toyota “failed to control speed” and “took evasive action to avoid colliding with the work truck with the illuminated right arrow activated.”

DPS said the driver entered the work zone and collided with the two construction workers.

The injured woman and man were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

The crash investigation is still active and open. “Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to heed warning signs when traveling through construction zones. Abiding by state laws and obeying warning signs, greatly reduces the risk of injury or death to the work crews on our highways,” DPS said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

Snow surrounds an Austin Energy station on Feb. 18. 2021 Credit:
Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas as winter storm continues
The suspect is described as 6 feet, 250 pounds and wearing a black long jacket, brown hood,...
Temple Bush’s Chicken owner offering $5k reward following robbery
Downed tree blocking part of FM 979 near golf course in Robertson County
Exit 294 is closed
Semi truck accident causes delays on I-35 near Belton