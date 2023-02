ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers are being asked to avoid FM 979 near the golf course north of Franklin in Robertson County.

A tree is blocking the road Wednesday morning.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid alternate routes while crews clear the scene.

ROBERTSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SPECIAL ALERT (Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

