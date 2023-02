BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police is currently responding to an accident on Interstate 35 and Central 190.

A semi truck jackknifed around 6:40 a.m. Feb. 1 at Central and I-35 Northbound.

Exit 294 is temporarily closed, according to police.

Drivers are asked to alternate routes or prepare for delays.

