Temple Bush’s Chicken owner offering $5k reward following robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Central Texas Bush’s Chicken is offering a $5,000 reward after the popular chain was robbed Monday morning.

The restaurant was robbed around 6:16 a.m. Jan. 30 to the 4600 block of S. 31st St. where two employees said a black man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The owner is encouraging anyone with knowledge of the recent robbery where an employee was pistol whipped during the robbery to notify authorities.

“Based on video evidence, it appears the thief specifically targeted this store,” said the owner. “He seemed very knowledgeable about the layout.”

No other customers were in the restaurant at the time of the robbery and no other employees of the popular chicken chain were hurt. Store video shows that the attack and robbery took place in a matter of seconds before the assailant fled.

“We hope this thief will be apprehended and put in a place where he will not be a danger to anyone else,” the owner stated.

The suspect is described as 6 feet, 250 pounds and wearing a black long jacket, brown hood, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone who may have knowledge of the theft or has any information pertaining to the crime is asked to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

