Waco police, firefighters respond to ‘dozens of calls’ amid Central Texas’ ice storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Slick and icy roads kept the Waco police and fire departments busy on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen a number of, a big rise, and an uptick in car wrecks and fall injuries,” Keith Guillory, Waco Fire Department’s Lieutenant, said.

Both emergency responders tweeted out Tuesday morning that they’d responded to dozens of calls.

Waco PD officers are working multiple crashes this morning due to icy road conditions. If you can, stay home this morning! If you have to go out please drive slowly and carefully. pic.twitter.com/ap0tUvmrQr — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) January 31, 2023

@WacoTXFire units have been busy this morning responding to multiple accidents and fall injuries. Icy conditions continuing. Please use caution if you have to get out. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) January 31, 2023

For the Waco police department, the majority of calls coming in were for car accidents, rollovers, and spin-outs due to the ice.

“You’re seeing maybe cars spin out a little bit, maybe cars spinning out and hitting other cars,” Cierra Shipley, the public information officer for Waco PD, said. “Thankfully we haven’t really had any serious injuries, but we have had multiple-car pile-ups.”

As for the Waco fire department, they’ve seen an uptick in calls due to medical emergencies from falls.

“Most of ours have been medical calls, due to falls,” Guillory told KWTX. “And also during this type of weather, you have to be cognizant of layering. We say, look at the three Ps, and of course you’ve probably heard these already: people, pets and pipes.”

These accidents didn’t just impact McLennan County, either. Sergeant Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety says as he was driving to Bell county earlier Tuesday morning, he came across numerous wrecks.

“I rolled across a vehicle that was upside down over in Robinson in the middle of the interstate,” Washko said. “I stopped that with him, and luckily he was okay and everybody involved was okay. But while I was out there there were multiple vehicles approaching at a high rate of speed and they nearly struck my vehicle.”

With Wednesday’s conditions expected to be even worse, Waco PD, Waco fire department and DPS all have the same message to stay safe.

“Please drive slowly, please drive carefully, and if you can, just don’t leave your house today,” Shipley said.

“If there’s a day to stay home and not go to work, or if you can possibly work remotely, today’s that day to do it,” Washko agreed.

