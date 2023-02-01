‘We’re only human’: Clifton volunteer fire department shares friendly reminder on Facebook

The Clifton Volunteer Fire Department is entirely staffed by 36 volunteers
Volunteer firefighters with the Clifton Fire Department are reminding folks that they're "only...
Volunteer firefighters with the Clifton Fire Department are reminding folks that they're "only human" in a Facebook post.(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas first responders have been working overtime the last couple of days given the uptick in calls from the icy conditions, and one local volunteer fire department is sending a friendly reminder that firefighters are only human.

A Facebook post from the Clifton Volunteer Fire Department is reminding community members of the unique challenges volunteer firefighters face, especially during icy weather.

“Most of us work a full-time job or a part-time job, and so we’re struggling to juggle family and friends, and relationships, and health issues and just day-to-day life,” Lynne Dahl, a volunteer firefighter for the Clifton Volunteer Fire Department, told KWTX. “And there are many times, like yesterday and today, CVFD is on a current call right this minute, and so those people had to leave the safety of their home. They may have had to call someone to watch their children at the house since school is out.”

Made up of just 36 volunteers, the Clifton Volunteer Fire Department has been keeping busy since the ice storm hit, with calls coming in for car accidents on the ice as well as fire hazards at home.

“We have had some calls of roll-overs and car accidents,” Dahl said. “There was also a structure fire to which we responded. People with space heaters, any type of heaters in their house, fireplaces, anything, need to be very cognizant of what’s around them.”

But despite the challenges these volunteers may face, there’s nothing they’d rather do than continue serving their community.

“There’s nothing magical that allows us to reach a scene safely, and we’re just trying to get there safely like everyone else,” Dahl told KWTX. “But we do this because we have a calling to help Bosque County and our surrounding communities.”

