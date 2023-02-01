Winter storm warnings in effect through early Thursday

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect until 6AM Thursday, February 2nd. For more information on this week’s winter storm: click here for everything you need to know.

Many roads are a mess across Central Texas as freezing rain and sleet have been falling on and off since Monday. Temperatures are sitting near or well below freezing all over our area and are not forecast to climb above freezing until at least Wednesday afternoon, but some models keep us around or below freezing into midday Thursday before we finally start to thaw out. This is a problem because whatever falls from the sky will likely freeze on whatever it makes contact with. This means our road conditions will continue to deteriorate and it’s best to stay home and off roadways if you can. If you need to head out - You can check out the latest road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org.

Tuesday’s precipitation has been better in coverage than what we saw in Central Texas on Monday. While a lot of what has been falling has been light in nature, some pockets of heavier precipitation has been falling at times. Tuesday’s activity will remain scattered for the rest of the afternoon, but coverage will begin to decrease as we head into the evening and early overnight hours. As we head into Wednesday morning, another wave of widespread freezing rain and/or sleet will move across Central Texas. Throughout the day on Wednesday, steady moderate to heavy rain will be falling. Areas near and west of 35 will be hovering around and below freezing all day - Which means that freezing rain or sleet will be what we see. Our southeastern areas - Especially towards Cameron, Franklin, and points east could see just a cold rain - But we’ll have to monitor temperatures closely. Regardless of what falls, everyone in Central Texas will need to prepare for rounds of frozen precipitation, which will continue to make driving conditions very hazardous.

We’ve been talking for the last few days about how this forecast is very messy and also very tricky as whatever precipitation we see depends on where temperatures are in your area. There are still a lot of uncertainties on where our temperatures will be Wednesday night into Thursday. Another round of heavy rain will move northeast across Central Texas, but temperatures will be in the low 30s. Some in Central Texas, especially near and east of 35 will be around 32° to 34° - Which means there’s a better chance for just cold rain to fall. West of 35, temperatures will be around 29° to 32° - So that’s where the greater possibility of freezing rain or sleet will fall. Our temperatures look to slowly all warm above freezing throughout the morning hours on Thursday - So we should gradually see the freezing precipitation switch over to just a cold rain. The storm system itself will move through the area throughout Thursday morning and rain will be ending from west to east and out of our area around lunchtime.

Clouds hang thick into Thursday afternoon which will keep our temperatures cold, but we should warm into the upper 30s and low 40s. Travel issues could linger in our area throughout the day on Thursday - But will greatly depend on temperatures throughout the day. We could see some icy conditions continue into Friday morning as we drop back down into the low 30s. The good news is that Friday will be the melting day. Sunshine returns and temperatures warm back into the 50s! The weekend features drier and warmer weather. Saturday starts out below freezing and warms into the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday warm into low 60s. Breezy south winds warm our temperatures into the mid to upper 60s on Monday. A cold front moves in sometime on Tuesday and allows temperatures to cool off for the second half of the week and bring scattered rain chances- But right now it’s looking like it’s just liquid rain and only a slight cool down with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s and low 60s Wednesday into the end of the week. More on how much rain we could see in the coming days.

