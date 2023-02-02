10 Things To Do: February 4-5

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the ice melts in cental Texas, we’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do! Click the links below to find out more information:

1. Free African American Foodways Seminars

2. Baylor Bears Mens Basketball vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

3. HBCU College Fair

4. 23rd Annual Father Daughter Dance

5. Heart of Texas Native Flute Concert

6. Eastside Market

7. Geek Out Family Day

8. Sketch Artist Social Club

9. Galantines Day Purse Bingo

10. Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

Latest News

Emperor Tamarin monkeys, Bella and Finn
Dallas Zoo offering $25K reward for information that leads to arrest of those tampering with animal enclosures
Aviani Brown, 2, was last seen with Jaeshaun Brown, 20, in a driving a white 2020 Honda Accord...
San Antonio toddler found following Amber Alert
Waco ISD reopens following winter storm closures
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm