Amber Alert issued for San Antonio toddler

Aviani Brown, 2, was last seen with Jaeshaun Brown, 20, in a driving a white 2020 Honda Accord...
Aviani Brown, 2, was last seen with Jaeshaun Brown, 20, in a driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate PJB2582(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety has been issued for a toddler from San Antonio.

Aviani Brown, 2, was last seen before 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road.

Aviani is described as a Black girl, 2 feet tall, 23 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, a gray onesie with the word print “Unity” and orange sweatpants.

Police are looking for Jaeshaun Brown, 20, in connection to the abduction. He is described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black clothing while driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate PJB2582.

Anyone with information is to call 1-800-843-5678 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022

Latest News

I <3 Cereal newest flavor
Blue Bell released an ice cream flavor for breakfast
Debris scattered amid ice storm in Central Texas
Debris scattered across central Texas amid freezing temperatures
Temple resident braces freezing temperatures to remove fallen tree from car
Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs
File Graphic (KWTX)
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 South closed at SH77 in Hillsboro