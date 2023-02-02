Amber Alert issued for San Antonio toddler

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety has been issued for a toddler from San Antonio.

Aviani Brown, 2, was last seen before 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road.

Aviani is described as a Black girl, 2 feet tall, 23 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, a gray onesie with the word print “Unity” and orange sweatpants.

Police are looking for Jaeshaun Brown, 20, in connection to the abduction. He is described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black clothing while driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate PJB2582.

Anyone with information is to call 1-800-843-5678 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

