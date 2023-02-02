Blue Bell released an ice cream flavor for breakfast

BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - With National Ice Cream Day around the corner, Blue Bell is releasing a new flavor today just in time.

“I Cereal Ice Cream” is the new ice cream flavor “with the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces,”

“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” said Carl Breed, Blue Bell general sales manager. “It is a great combination of two popular foods. Our new I Cereal is a mixture of vanilla ice cream to represent the milk, and fruity cereal pieces just like you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.”

The new flavor is available in the pint size only while supplies last. If the flavor is not available at your store, be sure to ask your local grocer.

Also new and now in stores is Tin Roof that is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.

Tin Roof is sold in the half gallon size, but only for a limited time.

