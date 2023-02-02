Bugatti sets world auction record for new car

PHOTOS: Bugatti's last purely gas-powered supercar was just sold for nearly $11 million. (Credit: Bugatti via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone with deep pockets has a new set of wheels.

A one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned off for $10.7 million Wednesday in Paris.

This sets a world auction record for the amount of money paid for a new car.

Although the unnamed winner should probably resist the temptation, the car can reach 236 miles per hour.

The Profilée will be Bugatti’s last purely-gas powered supercar.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the entire area remains under a winter storm warning, ice storm warnings have also been...
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
Latest Road Conditions
Interactive Map: TxDOT Highway Conditions, Closures and Delays
Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources...
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders...
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act
More than 100 dogs were rescued from a fire at a dog day care facility.
More than 100 dogs saved after doggy day care fire
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm lingers in southern US, but relief is forecast
President Joe Biden discusses his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Thursday's...
Biden on McCarthy: 'We had a good meeting yesterday'
More than 100 dogs were rescued from a fire at a dog daycare facility.
More than 100 dogs saved after dog daycare fire