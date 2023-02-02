Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed.

Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning.

“We made the decision for the two hour delay start in anticipation of the precipitation that’s being forecasted, along with the low temperatures that we’re going to be having overnight,” Waco ISD Executive Director of Communication, Alice Jauregui, said.

Buses also made their normal pick-up stops two hours later than they would have on a typical school day.

Jauregui said, once students arrive at school, there was a limited breakfast option, and the day was expected to pick up as normal with the routine dismissal expected.

As for Friday, Jauregui said the district is planning on having a normal school day, but they will continue to monitor conditions and keep the community posted.

Luckily, she said students will not have to make for the days canceled because of the winter storm.

“We are not going to have to do any makeup days,” Jauregui said. “We actually had bad weather days built into our schedule, so we are fine as far as that goes. Nothing’s going to have to be made up as a result of missing these two days.”

Waco ISD is one of a handful of school districts that delayed the start of the school day but continued to open, including Midway ISD, Belton ISD, Lorena ISD, China Spring ISD and others. Killeen ISD and smaller school districts remained closed Thursday.

More announcements on schools and businesses reopening or continuing closures can be found here.

