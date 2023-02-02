Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs

Temple resident braces freezing temperatures to remove fallen tree from car
Temple resident braces freezing temperatures to remove fallen tree from car(Misty and Shane Williams)
By Madison Herber
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KWTX) - With every winter storm comes the dangers of debris, and across Central Texas we have seen trees come crashing down.

The fallen trees range from small branches snapping off to full trees being uprooted and toppling to the ground.

It is being seen from McLennan to Bell county where trees are down in front of homes, on top of cars and in the road.

“We though what could that be? And all of a sudden my neighbor was over here, knocking on the door, he said your tree just fell. We were thankful it went [the other] direction, otherwise it would have taken our home,” says Wanda Thaden, a resident in Lacy-Lakeview who had a tree uprooted from her front yard.

Tree crashes down in front yard of Lacy-Lakeview resident during ice freeze
Tree crashes down in front yard of Lacy-Lakeview resident during ice freeze(Annette Bowman-Davis)

Trees being down has been a top call for the city of Temple.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, “We’ve done several tree and power lines down,  and that is a total of 12 of those,” says Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles.

However, that number will drastically increase. That’s because earlier Wednesday afternoon, the city of Temple Services Center was put out by power outages which prevented them from being able to take your calls.

The problem was quickly resolved, but they ask that if you tried making a call and it did not go through to call this number 254-298-5653.

If you cannot make the phone call or it is after business hours, you can add your home to the list of their calls on the Transportation Services website.

But for others, they didn’t need to call the city because their community showed up for them.

The neighbors, they came over and got saws and stuff, I was thankful for them,” says Thaden.

