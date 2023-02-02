Driver loses control of car, collides with McLennan County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit with deputy inside

By KWTX Staff
Feb. 1, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is urging drivers to be careful after a motorist crashed into a patrol unit Wednesday evening.

McNamara said one of his deputies pulled over to help with two wrecks on I-35 at the 330 A exit.

A driver reportedly lost control of a Lincoln Town Car and collided with the vehicle belonging to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was inside the patrol unit - a Chevrolet Tahoe - at the time of the collision and was not hurt, the sheriff said.

The driver of the Lincoln was not charged. It was purely an issue with the ice, the sheriff said, adding drivers should “please stay off the streets.”

