LEARN MORE: QR code to report storm damage in Bell County, Texas

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging Bell County residents to report damage through its Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An ice storm struck Bell County this week and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging Bell County residents to report damage through its Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey.

The iSTAT website includes a tutorial video to help users navigate the system.

The site also includes a list of “Currently Active Incidents,” which includes “Ice Storm/Winter Weather January 29 - Ongoing.”

Clicking on that event will take visitors to a survey form they can complete to details the nature and scope of damage caused by the freeze.

Users can access this incident in either English or Spanish.

In addition to the URL, damage.tdem.texas.gov, the website can also be reached by utilizing the QR code below:

QR code to report storm damage
QR code to report storm damage(TDEM)

