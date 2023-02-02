Local gas station remains open to help residents despite power loss

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Although most of the power is out in Marlin, one gas station chose to keep its doors opened.

Ruby’s Foodmart is having customers pay with cash so they can still have an option for food.

“It’s terrible. Every time we have inclement weather this happens, three years running now,” said manager, Chris Lacazette.

Like most residents in Marlin, the gas station has been completely dark since 4am from loss of power.

“Business is hampered, there’s no power. These days, most of the people used electronic method of payment, can’t use cards,” said Lacazette.

Therefore, customers switched gears and pay cash instead.

Lacazette is forced to place bags over gas pumps so folks are aware they can’t get fuel.

However, he said the gas and cash isn’t his main concern, it’s the customers.

“Since we are private owned, we are trying to do what we can for the community. There are a lot of people who can’t walk to the stores, so we try to serve the people in the neighborhood, we try to stay opened,” said Lacazette.

Lacazette said with most stores being closed, a lot of people don’t have many options for food.

“Can’t have hot coffee. Can’t have hot food because there’s no way to keep it warm,” said Lacazette.

It may not be hot food, but something is better than nothing.

“One hand looks out for the other. We always try to look out for each other here. Most of the people, they don’t really have means of transport. It’s kind of cold and this is convenient. It’s like a big family so to speak,” said Lacazette.

You can click here for updates on power outages near you.

