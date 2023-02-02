Nice Warming Trend Into the Weekend!

It’ hasn’t been a pretty day across Central Texas, but we did finally get back above freezing! We were officially below freezing for 84 consecutive hours. A few evening showers will pass through, but this will be just regular rain and not freezing rain. This wave of rain will move out during this evening, and we will see gradually clearing skies overnight. One thing we have to watch for early Friday is the potential for some isolated areas of fog to form. With temperatures likely below freezing, this fog could lead some patchy ice to form of some bridges and overpasses. So continue to take it slow and cautious tomorrow morning on any elevated roadways.

Sunshine finally returns on Friday!! It will stay cool on Friday, with high in the upper 40. A steady warming trend continues through the weekend. Highs Saturday will climb into the 50s, and Sunday makes it into the 60s.

Our next shot for rain during the middle of next week, but this system doesn’t look to be of the wintry variety like we saw this week.

