Road conditions gradually improving, but icy spots still exist!

A big wave of overnight rain has moved through the area and will continue to roll through during the morning hours. For some of us east of I-35, temperatures have been warmer than freezing for a few hours and road conditions in Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Milam, Robertson, and Leon County are slowly improving. For the rest of the area, especially along and west of I-35, freezing rain remains the dominant precipitation type. Here’s the good news: the heavier rain that fell overnight has actually hasn’t really frozen and is causing some of the ice to start to melt since the rain that’s falling is warmer than freezing. There will still be issues on the roads today, especially bridges, overpasses, and, especially in the morning, more rural roadways, but conditions are better than yesterday and they’ll slowly improve as temperatures climb above freezing. Widespread morning rain is expected through at least mid-morning before we dry out from southwest to northeast. Yes, there will still be some lunch time rain, but rain will be a bit more isolated and not widespread. Another round of rain is set to move through this afternoon and early this evening. Temperatures will be WARMER than freezing when the final round of rain moves through, so we won’t turn into an ice skating rink this afternoon with highs ranging from the mid-30s to the low 40s. Whatever moisture is lingering on the roads overnight, especially those bridges and overpasses, will likely freeze again as overnight lows dip into the upper 20s.

We may have to contend with some spots of black ice across Central Texas Friday morning, but SUNSHINE IS BACK FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A WEEK!!!!!!! We can’t shout it loud enough. Temperatures may start out below freezing, but highs Friday should warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll drop below freezing again Saturday morning, but Friday’s sunshine should evaporate all of the lingering moisture. The weekend weather is expected to be wonderful. It’ll be a bit chilly Saturday with highs in the mid-50s, but highs in the mid-60s return Sunday as south winds gust to near 20 MPH. Winds will gust to near 30 MPH Monday, propelling temperatures into the low-to-mid 70s, ahead of another cold front arriving next Tuesday. Next Tuesday’s front will only slowly drop our temperatures and they’ll stay well above freezing, but some more beneficial rain is in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and maybe next Friday too.

