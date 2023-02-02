San Antonio toddler found following Amber Alert

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert has been discontinued as police have found 2-year-old Aviani Brown, according to San Antonio Police.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety has been issued for Aviani Brown who was last seen before 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road.

Aviani is described as a Black girl, 2 feet tall, 23 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, a gray onesie with the word print “Unity” and orange sweatpants.

Police are looking for Jaeshaun Brown, 20, in connection to the abduction. He is described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black clothing while driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate PJB2582.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.