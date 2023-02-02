Temple High School loses power

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School is currently without power, reports the Temple Independent School District.

The Temple ISD school was told by Oncor that power would be restored before school began at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 2.

“At this time, they are estimating that it may be 11:00 a.m. before power is restored,” said Temple ISD to KWTX.

Temple ISD has communicated to parents that they are welcome to pick up their students and/or send them home for the day.

