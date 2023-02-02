Temple police looking for suspects in armed carjacking at gas station

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a gas station Wednesday evening.

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street.

The victim told police officers he was pumping gas when “two young black males approached him, pointed a gun at him, and demanded to take his vehicle,” police said.

The victim complied, and about 10 minutes later, his vehicle was abandoned by the suspects and located by Temple Police Department officers.

The suspects were reportedly wearing hoodies and baseball caps.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

To report anonymously, call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.

